Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 118.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 0.9% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,839,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,403,000 after buying an additional 576,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MMC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.29. 373,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,546. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $201.96. The stock has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

