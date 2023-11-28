Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 26,900 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. Nasdaq comprises about 1.0% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $235,218,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276,599 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,251.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,897,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 8,674.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,625,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,408 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.46%.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.