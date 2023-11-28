Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $1.44 Million in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. Copart comprises approximately 1.0% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Copart Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $50.81. 940,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,612. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.