Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 11,400 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. Hess accounts for about 1.1% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hess by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,128,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,171,000 after purchasing an additional 438,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,091,000 after purchasing an additional 113,189 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Hess by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,359,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $576,939,000 after purchasing an additional 231,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hess by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,464,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,499,000 after purchasing an additional 264,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

Hess Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.66. 1,014,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,088. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.53. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.69.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.72%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

