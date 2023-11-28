Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. 3M makes up 1.2% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in 3M by 102,920.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,461,000 after acquiring an additional 966,287 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

3M stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.50. 1,948,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,574. The firm has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.69. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $130.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

