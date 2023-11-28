Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires 19,600 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 311.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll Rand accounts for about 1.2% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $448,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,089,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,821 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.74. 828,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,963. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.75 and a 12-month high of $71.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

