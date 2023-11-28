BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,722,282 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,172,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.29% of Zoetis worth $6,573,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.29.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $176.98. 480,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,002. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.76 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.34 and its 200 day moving average is $175.43.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,685.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,597 shares of company stock worth $4,750,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.