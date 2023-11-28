Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Morgan Stanley worth $7,740,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.4 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,563,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.26.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

