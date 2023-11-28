Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,068,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,645,967 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Cadence Design Systems worth $7,051,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,393,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 27,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at $32,665,958.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $661,533.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,364,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,384. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.72. The stock had a trading volume of 299,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 77.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $154.88 and a one year high of $274.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

