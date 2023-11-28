BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,633,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.64% of American Tower worth $6,910,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.60.

American Tower Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,232. The company has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.83. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

