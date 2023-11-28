BlackRock Inc. Sells 404,429 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,877,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 404,429 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.22% of Automatic Data Processing worth $7,445,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.25. The stock had a trading volume of 361,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,145. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.69 and a 200 day moving average of $233.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.