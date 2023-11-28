Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $73,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Benchmark upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Wingstop from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.86. The company had a trading volume of 183,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,064. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.27. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.46 and a fifty-two week high of $241.65.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

