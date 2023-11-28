Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $44.65 Million Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 339,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $44,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 38.6% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 412.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.40. The stock had a trading volume of 161,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,728. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $109.81 and a 52 week high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.54%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.