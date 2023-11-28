Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,071 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $49,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,595,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.97. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

