MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2,643.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,826 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of MSCI worth $48,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 19,390.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,927,000 after purchasing an additional 860,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1,373.2% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,289,000 after acquiring an additional 318,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after acquiring an additional 311,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $527.32. 47,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $507.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $450.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $563.86.

View Our Latest Report on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.