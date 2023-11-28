Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $53.01 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,900 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $53,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.86. 2,485,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,386,289. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.87.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

