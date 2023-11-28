BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,670 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,558,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Citigroup decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

