BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Purchases 196 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.96. 289,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,119. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.27. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $386.50. The company has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

