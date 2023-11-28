Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Position Boosted by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.94. The company had a trading volume of 58,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,286. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.04 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.25.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

