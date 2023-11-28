Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH)

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 114.29% from the stock’s current price.

Envoy Medical Stock Performance

Envoy Medical stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 556,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,681. Envoy Medical has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $11.72.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical Corporation manufactures and markets an implantable hearing aid device. Its products include hearing aids; middle ear implants that include esteem hearing implants; bone conduction devices; and cochlear implants, such as acclaim cochlear implants. The company offers hearing prosthetics under the Esteem brand name.

