T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.96% from the company’s previous close.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.19. 521,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.10 and its 200 day moving average is $139.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,275,744.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at $673,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,453 shares of company stock valued at $24,125,356 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 35.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

