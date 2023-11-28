Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Earns Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,984. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 108.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

