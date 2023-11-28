Wedbush Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $210.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wedbush from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.17.

Get Zscaler alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS traded down $4.06 on Tuesday, hitting $187.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,398,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of -133.23 and a beta of 0.81. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $195.07.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $1,219,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $1,219,478.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,758 shares of company stock valued at $17,121,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.