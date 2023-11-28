Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.94.

Zscaler stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.10. 7,743,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,418. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of -136.95 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.26 and a 200 day moving average of $153.34. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $195.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $576,206.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,800 shares in the company, valued at $18,803,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,758 shares of company stock worth $17,121,335. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,681,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 15.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 39,557.1% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Zscaler by 83.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 35,151 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

