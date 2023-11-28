Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $41.85 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Owens Corning worth $41,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.71. 136,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.84. Owens Corning has a one year low of $83.98 and a one year high of $147.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

