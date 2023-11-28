Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,840 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,284 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30,840 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Autodesk worth $38,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the second quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.21.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $4.79 on Tuesday, hitting $207.05. 449,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,125. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.