Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 30,756 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,756 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Valero Energy worth $38,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Valero Energy by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.88. 480,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,955,865. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.01. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

