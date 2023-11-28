Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,257 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Expedia Group worth $32,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 788.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 68,461 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $510,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.19. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $138.16. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

See Also

