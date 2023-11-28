Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Position Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 192,934 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Allison Transmission worth $34,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALSN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Robotti Robert increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 61,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $6,209,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 101,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 62.80%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

