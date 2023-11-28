Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 622,090 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 105.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,212,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,090 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $41,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.56. 1,814,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,970,625. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.76.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.76.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

