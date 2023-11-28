Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 124,678 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 124,678 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Microchip Technology worth $32,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after buying an additional 635,248,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,016,000 after buying an additional 341,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,004,000 after buying an additional 487,496 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,486,000 after buying an additional 326,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.04. The stock had a trading volume of 646,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.