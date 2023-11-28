Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 864.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 561,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 503,039 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $23,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 3.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.52.

Newmont Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $40.06. 5,994,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,401,148. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of -37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

