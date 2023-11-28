Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 112,700 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 536.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of WEX worth $24,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in WEX by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 32,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in WEX by 61.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 22,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in WEX by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in WEX by 2,356.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 25,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.54.

WEX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.27. 56,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $204.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.35.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.45 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 10.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith purchased 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,395.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,399 shares of company stock worth $614,354. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

