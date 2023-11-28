BlackRock Inc. Has $14.71 Billion Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,666,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 368,729 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.17% of Accenture worth $14,709,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 74.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.26.

Accenture Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.12. 447,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,903. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.74 and a 200 day moving average of $310.94. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $335.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

