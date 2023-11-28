BlackRock Inc. Acquires 5,917,963 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.07% of NIKE worth $10,245,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 33,352 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,867,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,032. The firm has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.91. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

