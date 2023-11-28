BlackRock Inc. Has $11.40 Billion Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,783,742 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.06% of Prologis worth $11,395,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Prologis by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 21.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $111.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,601. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

