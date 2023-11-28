BlackRock Inc. Sells 454,694 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,387,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,694 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.65% of Elevance Health worth $9,057,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,640,000 after buying an additional 342,468 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in Elevance Health by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $3,755,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Elevance Health
In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Elevance Health Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:ELV traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $478.72. 257,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $454.56 and its 200-day moving average is $454.23. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $544.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.
Elevance Health Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.
