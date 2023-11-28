BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,194,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 362,347 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Gilead Sciences worth $9,725,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 37.8% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.2% in the second quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $628,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,853. The stock has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.