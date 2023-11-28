Cornerstone Advisors LLC Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,681,000 after purchasing an additional 563,052 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,829. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.05.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

