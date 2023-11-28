Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,668 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Centene worth $48,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Centene by 79,760.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $713,235,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 16.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1,558.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $87.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.68.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Bank of America upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

