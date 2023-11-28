iSAM Funds UK Ltd Sells 354 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.9% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DRI stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.41. The company had a trading volume of 116,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,174. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.90 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.82. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.