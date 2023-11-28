Vantage Consulting Group Inc Grows Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 2,250,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.66. 563,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,419. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

