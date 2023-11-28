TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Decreased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $997.54.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.68, for a total value of $2,618,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.47, for a total transaction of $2,612,354.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,171 shares in the company, valued at $168,320,330.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.68, for a total value of $2,618,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,791 shares of company stock valued at $98,841,819 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.3 %

TDG stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $973.23. The company had a trading volume of 39,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,597. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $881.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $865.31. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $599.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,013.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

