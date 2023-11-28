Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 476 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $123.46. The stock had a trading volume of 468,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.43. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $176.36. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 111.78%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

