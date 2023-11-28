916 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Acquired by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $6,214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.15.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.93. The company had a trading volume of 315,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.53. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

