Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,765,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,711,000 after acquiring an additional 91,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 76,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,165,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,838,000 after purchasing an additional 43,141 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,821 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

