Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Reduced by Truefg LLC

Truefg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $299.30. 305,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,756. The company has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $300.68.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

