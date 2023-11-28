Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Truefg LLC

Truefg LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,288 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Truefg LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 666,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,726,000 after purchasing an additional 43,341 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 186,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $24.17. 69,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,960. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

