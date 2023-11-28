WorthPointe LLC Purchases Shares of 6,848 Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

WorthPointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. WorthPointe LLC owned about 0.29% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the first quarter valued at $369,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 340.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,833. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $76.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.