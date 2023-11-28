WorthPointe LLC Acquires 3,497 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

WorthPointe LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 713,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 308,935 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 673,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 91,682 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 632,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,870,000 after purchasing an additional 73,289 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 480,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 109,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 132,319 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $30.69. 24,613 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $562.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

